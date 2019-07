This picture shows a famous series of rocks in the Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley). From the side they look like three Virgin Marys in three different poses.Moon Valley is named after its lunar-like landforms that formed due to erosions caused by floods and wind. It is found 15km west of San Pedro de Atacama at the northern end of the Cordillera de la Sal, Chile, and forms part of the Reserva Nacional Los Flamencos.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.