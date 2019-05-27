This picture shows a famous series of rocks in the Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley). From the side they look like three Virgin Marys in three different poses.Moon Valley is named after its lunar-like landforms that formed due to erosions caused by floods and wind. It is found 15km west of San Pedro de Atacama at the northern end of the Cordillera de la Sal, Chile, and forms part of the Reserva Nacional Los Flamencos.
