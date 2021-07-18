The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) radio telescope detected 535 fast radio bursts in its first year of operation, back in 2007. This radio telescope consists of four massive cylindrical radio antennas and is a stationary array, with no moving parts. The telescope receives radio waves each day from half of the sky as the earth rotates. It is located in British Columbia and is operated by the National Research Council of Canada.

