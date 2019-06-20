This is a photo of Gottlob Frege (8/11/1848 – 26/7/1925), mentioned in the section Myth Debunked. After George Boole, he is considered by many to be one of the main pioneers in the development of modern logic. Frege is considered to be one of the founders of analytic philosophy and formal logic.

Photo: https://www.britannica.com/biography/Gottlob-Frege-

His logicist programme was to show that the rules of arithmetic follow from the axioms of logic. Although Russell’s Paradox stopped him from completing this programme, his work opened a new era in the study of the Foundations of Mathematics, which still provides unanswered questions to this day.