A breast cancer cell as viewed through a scanning electron microscope. Usually, the internal workings of cells are studied, but the scanning electron microscope obtains images of the cells’ surface in three-dimensions. In this way, the behaviour of the cell in relation to its environment can be observed. The images obtained also give details on the binding sites of hormones and other molecules that are found on the surface of the cell.

