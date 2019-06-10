A photo of the ECCO advisory board (S. Martello, J. Błażewicz, V.-D. Cung, A. Hertz, P. Toth), the organising committee (P. Borg, J.B. Gauci, J. Lauri, I. Sciriha) and the participants of ECCO XXXII. The coordinator of the ECCO advisory board, Prof. Silvano Martello, and the director of Conventions Malta, Mr Christophe Berger, addressed the participants during the opening ceremony. Further details are provided in the main article and on the conference website https://ecco2019.euro-online.org/.
