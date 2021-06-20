Researchers have discovered that a tiny freshwater creature, bdelloid rotifer, can persist for extreme lengths of time – at least 24,000 years – in Siberian permafrost. The creature has survived in complete arrested metabolism and once thawed, it was capable of reproducing asexually using a process called parthenogenesis. Photo: Michael Plewka/https://www.cbsnews.com/news/microscopic-animal-bdelloid-rotifer-frozen-siberian-permafrost/

