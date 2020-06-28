Since 2017, a group of academics from the Department of Mathematics within the Faculty of Science at the University of Malta started preparing a group of students to participate in international mathematics competitions. The photo shows the Maltese team who in July 2019 competed in the Mediterranean Youth Mathematical Championship (MYMC) held in Naples, Italy. On the first such experience for Malta, the team managed to place in 10th position out of 17 countries. This year’s MYMC was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

