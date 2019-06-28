The NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer is studying the deep water in the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The research is finding new archeological remains, animal species and other wonders in the deep sea. In a 2014 expedition in the Gulf of Mexico a dumbo octopus was observed using its ear-like fins to slowly swim away, and this coiled leg body posture has never been observed before in this species. They’re also very pretty.
