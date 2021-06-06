An experiment carried out on several particles can be seen as a choreographic representation featuring several dancers. The experiment preparation with quantum programmes, including logic quantum gates circuits, can be perceived as the physical preparation of the dancers following a logical pattern: physical warm-up, choreographic learning, training, revisions, etc… The measurement results can, in the same way, be perceived as analogous to the announcement of prizes obtained during a dance competition. Is the result of the prize well determined before being announced? Like Schrodinger’s cat before the box opened, we don’t know if the cat is dead or alive. Whether the result materialises when the prize is announced, collapsing all the prizes possibilities into one, remains in question.

