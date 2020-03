When cooled below -180°C, certain ceramics (YBCO, short for Yttrium-barium-copper-oxide) become superconductors which are detected with the Meißner-Ochsenfeld effect. The YBCO-disc (black, bottom) is cooled from below with liquid nitrogen to -196°C and has a permanent magnet (silver, top) placed on top. When the sample turns into a superconductor, surface currents flow in order to expel the magnetic field from the interior of the disc. These currents generate a magnetic field outside of the sample repelling the permanent magnet. Since these surface currents flow without electrical resistance, the permanent magnet levitates stably as long as the sample is cooled.

