Blurb: We just love this photo. Squid are one of the most amazing animals out there. Squid skin is among the most sophisticated in the animal kingdom. Special colour-reflecting proteins allow them to blend in with their environment and communicate with each other. This is the Stubby squid (Rossia pacifica) found in Nigei Island, Queen Charlotte Strait, British Columbia, Canada.

