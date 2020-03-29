The beautiful Rosette nebula is a large HII region, 130 light years across and found at a distance of around 5,000 light years from earth. It forms part of a large molecular cloud, located in the direction of the constellation Monoceros. The central open star cluster formed from the matter of the nebula itself, and the nebula is estimated to contain upwards of 10,000 solar masses of matter. This is an image of the nebula of 9.5-hours of total integration time, captured from Birkirkara by Josef Borg.
