Bosphorus is a data sculpture inspired by high frequency radar data collections of the Marmara Sea provided by Turkish State Meteorological Service at 30 minute intervals. The data collection of the 30-day-long sea surface activity was transformed into a poetic experience and visualised on a 12 metres by 3 metres long LED media wall. The artwork was exhibited at the Pilevneli Gallery in 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

