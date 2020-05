Four phases of Venus, imaged around 30 days apart in 2020. As Venus approaches Earth, its apparent size appears larger but its percentage illumination as seen from Earth decreases, as more of the night side of the Venusian planet faces Earth. The images were captured with a 200mm aperture Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope from Birkirkara by Josef Borg.

