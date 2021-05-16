In the laboratory, fruit flies are cultured in plastic vials. The bottom of each vial is filled with specially-prepared food, which contains all the essential nutrients required for fly growth and health.

Photo: Ruben Cauchi

Vials are enclosed by a foam stopper, which allows air to pass in and out. Adult flies lay eggs in the fly food. Once larvae emerge, they feed on the food until they moult to the final larval stage, during which they travel away from the fly food to pupate. Vials must be changed every five days, to ensure that adult flies of each generation are cultured separately.