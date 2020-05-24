This photo of Beadlet Anemone was taken near Mistra bay. Actinia equina (in Latin) is found attached to rocky shores, both in exposed and sheltered situations, from the upper to lower shore and rarely in subtidal areas to depths of around 20m. This anemone is uniform in colour and can be red, brown, green or orange (as can be seen in the picture) in colour. When exposed at low tide, its tentacles are retracted and the animal assumes a spherical shape to minimise dehydration.

