The Science in the City festival’s theme for 2020 is ‘Engage, Empower, Enable’. It represents using science and arts to engage citizens with creativity, innovation and critical thinking to introduce the spark of freedom and the promise of progress into the world of human action. The festival also wants to encourage more youths and women into research careers. To enable this they are providing all their events in 2020 for free through their website.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us