Look closely at the centre of this image and you will see a single atom. This astonishing image was created by David Nadlinger at the University of Oxford, UK, who set out to capture an atom that could be seen with the naked eye – a world first. In the centre of the picture, a small bright dot is visible – a single positively-charged strontium atom which is held nearly motionless by electric fields emanating from the metal electrodes surrounding it. When illuminated by a laser of the right blue-violet colour, the atom absorbs and re-emits light particles sufficiently quickly for an ordinary camera to capture it in a long exposure photograph. It is wonderful what one can accomplish on a quiet Sunday morning in the lab.

