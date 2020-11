Diccon Cooper and his jazz trio pictured recording their performance Bats Do Jazz that was produced with researcher Simone Cutajar, chairperson of the NGO Green House, for the Science in the City festival.This year, the science and arts festival is going completely online. This is just one of over 30 activities forming part of the festival that is taking place from Friday to Sunday.

