This picture shows what happens behind the scenes of the first ever Science in the City festival in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, with everyone in masks setting up the stage to record the science shows. The staff from Esplora, the interactive science centre, prepared and recorded two shows. Yesterday’s show was ‘Our Body Under Siege’ and today’s is ‘The Superhero in You’.

