The Milky Way arching over the Indian Ocean, captured from Two Rocks, Perth, Australia. The Milky Way’s galactic centre lies 26,000 light years from Earth, and the galaxy itself contains a total of 400 billion stars.

From Australia, parts of the Milky Way not visible from Malta can be seen, due to its southern latitude. This image was captured last September by Maltese astronomer Josef Borg, using a Nikon D610 and a 24mm lens. The image was captured as a single long exposure of 20 seconds at an ISO setting of 1600. This exposure was enough to capture the faint Milky Way against the dark Australian night skies.