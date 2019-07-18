This image shows an anechoic chamber at the Electromagnetics Laboratory of the University of Malta. An anechoic chamber (an-echoic meaning ‘non-reflective, non-echoing, echo-free’) is a room designed to completely absorb reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves. The equipment used in such chambers can only contain small amounts of metallic (conductive) surfaces so as to have minimal unwanted reflections. These chambers can be used to test for electromagnetic compatibility and immunity (EMC/EMI).
