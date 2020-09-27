Admire from a distance: This marine bristle worm, known as the bearded fireworm (busuf), was spotted next to the Blue Hole in Dwejra, Gozo. It is commonly found on corals and in rocky areas, but has also been seen on ladders leading into the sea. Although beautiful to look at, it can deliver one of the most painful stings by a sea creature in the Maltese coastal waters. When disturbed, the venomous white bristles on either side flare out and can inject a powerful neurotoxin. You have been warned! Look, but do not touch.

