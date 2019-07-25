From antiquity, infinity has baffled great thinkers. Aristotle (384-322 BC) rejected the “actual or complete infinite” and avoided its applications. The holy Thomas of Aquino (1225-1274) argued that although a constructive notion of the actual infinite is incoherent, it is perfectly acceptable to study the “relative actually infinite” (infinitum actu secundum quid): We cannot actually construct the set of all whole numbers because it has no maximum element; yet, we can coherently consider the totality of all of them as an actually infinite set by, as it were, stepping out of the process of construction and looking at it from the outside. The notion of infinity has been the inspiration behind some of mankind’s most iconic creations. Seen here is a picture depicting the interior of Mosta Dome. Being dedicated to the Assumption in heaven of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the architect Giorgio Grognet de Vassé (1774-1862) wanted the Basilica’s vaulted ceiling to offer a glimpse of the infinite heaven.

https://www.digitalfieldguide.com/blog/entries/photography