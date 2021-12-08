A recently published book Charles A. Herbert – a photographic tribute is a fitting tribute to British photographer Charles A. Herbert. Herbert was instrumental in teaching and helping fledgling Maltese photographers to improve their photography and take it to a professional level.

Born in Cospicua of an English father and Maltese mother, Herbert helped to establish the Malta Photographic Society (MPS). He also advised and thought the tricks of the artform to local photographers.

Maltese photography held a special place in his heart and, particularly through his British contacts, he constantly did his best to promote local photography in the international sphere.

A past president of the MPS, this publication ensures that his legacy and his inspiration to many Maltese photographers are never forgotten.

Besides information about Herbert, the hard-cover publication includes an extensive and fine collection of his best works in monochrome and colour, and also covers his experimental work.

Kevin Casha, a researcher on local vintage photography, wrote a detailed appraisal of Herbert’s work.

The book's author Mary Attard, Kevin Casha (curator) and Lionel M. Cassola (co-ordinator) collaborated on this project.

The book is a limited edition and is, therefore, a great gift for enthusiasts of photography as well as Melitensia collectors. Anyone interested in acquiring this publication can contact Kevin Casha at kevincasha@gmail.com or phone on 99470106.