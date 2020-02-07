A Russian photographer who has been living in Malta for five years is using her camera to highlight the country’s litter problem.

The 29-year-old, who goes by the pseudonym Katrin de Rusko, snapped a series of images with a model posing beside bags of rubbish on the street, as well as lying on a beach surrounded by cigarette butts.

Model posing by cigarette butts to highlight Malta's litter problem. Photo: Katrin de Rusko

“I wanted to use my skills and creativity to do more than just take pretty photos,” says Katrin who works full-time for Soul Photography Malta.

“I want to show people how bad the situation is and that is it only getting worse. I see it is as an experiment and a way of showing people the reality of what Malta is really like, not what you see in the guidebooks or on social media.”

Model surrounded by rubbish to highlight Malta's litter problem. Photo: Katrin de Rusko

The professional photographer went to popular locations like Paceville, Valletta and St Paul’s Bay with model Latvian Jekaterina Trubovich to take her photos.



They show Jekaterina lazing in the sea in an inflatable flamingo with rubbish floating nearby, or posing by some flowers, surrounded by litter.

Model posing by a bush to highlight litter problem. Photo: Katrin de Rusko

Katrin uploaded the series of images to her Facebook page on Thursday. By Friday, she had received hundreds of comments and shares – both applauding and criticising her work.

She openly admits that some of the photos were staged but says that this project reflects her experience of working on photoshoots around the islands.



“Yes, in a couple of the photos – such as the one with litter in the bush – I did arrange the items to capture the photo, but I didn’t have to bring any garbage with me as it was already lying around. When it come to the photo of the model lying on the sand or in water, we didn’t have to change a thing.”

Model posing in the sea beside floating rubbish. Photo: Katrin de Rusko

She’s hoping that her campaign will encourage individuals to pick up after themselves. “Malta is an amazing island that deserves care and love, but unfortunately over the past few years it has been raped by the people living there who are more interested in making money than in preserving nature and taking care of their home.”

Photographer Katrin de Rusko.

As well as getting attention in Malta, her post is attracting people from abroad. “I have already been contacted by an Italian newspaper to do an interview.”