A man, spotted by his estranged partner close to her home in breach of a protection order, admitted to the wrongdoing on Saturday after being confronted with photographic evidence.

The 27-year-old Qormi resident, whose name was banned from publication by the court, was arraigned following the incident earlier this month.

His estranged partner had reported that on November 3 she had seen the accused in the vicinity of her home where he had been banned from going under a previous court order handed down in separate proceedings.

The police sent for the man who denied the allegation.

Yet, police proceeded to arrest him after obtaining photographic evidence that appeared to indicate he had been in the location.

He was charged with breaching previous bail conditions, breaching the terms of a protection order, insulting and threatening his ex-partner, as well as relapsing.

The accused registered a guilty plea.

His lawyer, Alfred Abela, requested bail pending delivery of judgment and also asked the court to appoint a probation officer to monitor the accused in the meantime.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the request against a deposit of €800, a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 8.30pm and 5.30am.

The court also issued a temporary protection order in favour of the victim and her relatives, warning the accused that he was not to go anywhere near the woman or approach her in any manner.

Inspector Colin Sheldon was prosecuted.

Lawyer Alfred Abela was defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.