Photographer Anthony Grech is currently exhibiting at the Banca Giuratale in Victoria.

Sol Invictus – the invincible sun – consists of 11 photographs depicting some popular Gozitan landmarks at sunset or sunrise.

The exhibition, inaugurated recently by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, runs until January 29. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, between 7am and 2.30pm; Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon.

Another photo by Anthony Grech.