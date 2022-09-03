The gnarled trunk of a 1000-year-old carob tree rises from the Xemxija earth. A cat snake wraps itself around a dried-out plant. An octopus emerges from rocks within a Gozitan cave, in an ecstasy of colour.

These photos, along with 12 others taken in Malta, have been crowned the winners of the Malta edition of Wiki Loves Earth, the world’s largest nature photography competition.

All 15 local winners are now in the running to be crowned among the best nature photographs taken in the world this year. The international competition will involve over 48,000 photos from 37 different countries.

Wiki Loves Earth is organised by local volunteers contributing to Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia. Photos submitted to the contest are made publicly available as they are licenced under the CC-by-SA 4.0 licence, meaning they are free to use provided they are credited to the photographer.

Locally, the competition was organised by Wikimedia Community Malta and is a sister competition of Wiki Loves Monuments, which has been taking place in Malta since 2016 and which has seen local submissions rank in the top 20 photos worldwide.

See all the 2022 Malta winners of Wiki Loves Earth in the image gallery below. Scroll to the right to view each of the 15 photos.

Mediterranean Spotted Chafer (Oxythyrea funesta). Photo: Matosu28 Plain Tiger butterfly with open wings (Danaus chrysippus). Photo: Cuminox 1000-year old Carob (Ceratonia_siliqua) on Xemxija Trail in Malta. Photo: Bjorn Spiteri The Cuttle Fish. Photo: Veronica Busuttil Violet Dropwing Dragonfly (Trithemis annulata). Photo: Mario J Cachia A pair of Collared Doves in flight. Photo: Weboflife14 Tiny Spider (Podarcis filfolensis ssp. maltensis)on fennel. Photo: MarionSP Local reptile (Podarcis filfolensis ssp. maltensis). Photo: Bry.Priest Pulpo común​ (Octopus vulgaris) at Cathedral Cave in Gozo. Photo: Diego Delso Red Helmet Crab. Photo: Veronica Busuttil Fanworms (Sabellida). Photo: Victor Micallef Qabru (Potamon fluviatile lanfrancoi) in Baħrija, Malta. Photo: Bjorn Spiteri Cat Snake (Telescopus fallax) on Malta's coast. Photo: Terry Caselli Chameleon at Night. Photo: Terry Caselli Solandra Maxima. Photo: Martina Vella