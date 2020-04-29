Sunset on Wednesday brought a flood of colour to Malta's skies, following a day that had combined spots of sunshine with bouts of grey. Here is a selection of sunset shots shared by readers.

Sunset from Victoria Gardens by Mario Cachia. Sunset from Sliema by John Camilleri. Sunset from San Pawl tat-Tarġa by Marcel Cutajar. Sunset from Bahar iċ-Ċagħaq by Christine Gauci Borda. Sunset from Mater Dei Hospital by Denise Schembri Wismayer. Sunset from Valletta by Therese Grech. Sunset from Rinella by Dean Mansueto. Sunset from Marsaxlokk by Zach Chetcuti. Sunset from Mellieħa by Patricia Pace. Sunset from San Pawl tat-Tarġa by Matthew Cassar Torreggiani. Sunset from Baħrija by Clare Vella. Sunset from Mosta by Sarvesh Deshpande Pune.

