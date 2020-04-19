We, living on the Maltese islands, are blessed. Clear sky, blue sea and warm temperatures all year round. Can you really blame us for wanting to make the most of the great outdoors? And so we do.

As soon as a sunny public holiday or weekend hits our islands, we go out in hoards. Most of our dogs, cats and caged hamsters happen to be the outdoorsy type too, and so they join us on these mass expeditions to get in touch with Mother Nature.

As the Scout motto goes: “Be prepared”. Which is why some of us do the picnic thing with a bagoll full of basic equipment like three picnic coolers bursting with food, chairs and table, a solar-powered fan and a portable shower. God forbid you end up sweaty and smelly during a half-day picnic! This is us, our vibrant Maltese character.

All this came to a halt when a determined virus decided to pay a visit and turn our lives upside down. Suddenly we are being asked to stay inside in isolation and practise the blessed physical (social) distancing, which has become the term of the century.

We cannot be out in groups of four or more, and if we dare to defy this, then we get a knuckle-rap fine. Understandably, this goes against our grain and, as always, change is a hard pill to swallow, especially if it is imposed. Yet most of us realise that this is the only way to crush this maleficent virus, the sensible way to safeguard our own health and that of others.

Unfortunately, there are people who do not abide by this way of thinking and still manage to justify their defiance of the authorities’ guidelines. This remains so even when hefty fines are imposed.

Puzzling, isn’t it? What could be the possible reasons for such defiant thoughts and behaviours?

Admittedly, the first two words that spring to mind are arrogance and ignorance. These two reasons do not even merit further elaboration and, hopefully, heftier fines and multiple ones will be the solution.

However, it may be the case that other reasons and ways of thinking are in play.

For starters, it may be good to look at what we call health behaviour models. These are theoretical ways of explaining why people think and behave the way they do in relation to their health. One of them is the popular Health Belief Model.

It may be useful if we individually try to help others to adapt to this new lifestyle as some people may really and truly be having serious difficulties to do so

Take Jack, who is a fit 18-year-old cool guy in the corona era. Jack has captured the message that it is the elderly and vulnerable who are mostly at risk, and even if he gets it, the symptoms will probably be mild. And so, in his thoughts, giving up his nights out is a change that he can definitely do without as the risks do not really outweigh the benefits.

Then there is Jill, who is an elderly lady with mobility challenges and lives alone. For her, daily life is already a painful struggle and any change to her routine is a mammoth task. She does not believe that she can outdo the coronavirus because it is too much hassle for her to try to do so. Her daily visit to the grocer to buy staple needs and chat with the other customers is her only joy and she does not believe that she can change her lifestyle.

This is called self-efficacy, or a person’s confidence in their ability to take action and to persist in that action despite obstacles or challenges. It is an ele­ment of the Social Cognitive Theory which provides another possible explanation for health behaviours.

Then there is also the fact that the virus is not a sumo wrestler on a battle tank but a miniscule entity which cannot be seen by the naked eye. For some people, a small size equals a small threat.

Finally, there is also this internal urge that we humans get to reclaim our sense of freedom when we feel it being taken away from us – a phenomenon termed as ‘reactance’, which can, at times, be hard to desist from acting upon. This exploration of possible reasons is not intended to justify any decision to ignore the authorities’ advice. However, it may help us to be more understanding of others’ needs and to realise that it may not always boil down to arrogance and ignorance.

In this view, it may be more useful if we individually try to help others to adapt to this new lifestyle as some people may really and truly be having serious difficulties to do so.

While we must do all we can to impose physical distancing and self-isolation, posting pictures of crowded local areas accompanied with disgusted comments on social media may earn you 500 likes and 800 moans but may not be really contributing to a pragmatic solution. Whereas a phone call or videochat with Jill, the elderly lady, may work wonders to promote change.

For instance, you can explain that there are helplines for the lonely, isolated or those in need to vent out – 1770 and 1772. You can also give an overview of the many support ser­vices on offer, as some people may not be aware of them.

We can all do our bit to help, even when being physically distant.

Paulann Grech, Lecturer, Department of Mental Health, University of Malta