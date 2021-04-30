Physical Education practical exams scheduled to start next week have been postponed to July, the MATSEC examinations board said on Friday.

The practicals are being delayed to safeguard the health of the candidates and examiners.

In a statement, the board noted that the pandemic had forced the revision of the syllabi of all subjects and, as a result, last September a number of practical components had to be cancelled.

An exception was made for PE practical sessions, as these are central to the assessment.

However, following recent COVID restrictions, which brought about new protocols for sports, the board went back to the consultation table with all stakeholders, including the health authorities.

"It became clear that holding the practicals while securing safety for all candidates and examiners and keeping the validity of the assessment was not going to be possible," it said.

Consequently, PE practicals that were scheduled to start on May 6 will be postponed to July, after the written examinations.

There will be no change to the scheduled swimming sessions because these are set to start on July 12.

"Postponing to July ensures that, pending further updates from the health authorities on the epidemiological situation, candidates and examiners are well shielded and all disciplines can be assessed," the board added.

Results will still be published within the planned timeframe.