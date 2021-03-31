The physiotherapy department at Karin Grech Hospital has been refurbished, Steward Health Care said on Wednesday.

The department sees 40,000 patient visits per year. The staff assess, diagnose and treat patients who have problems with pain, stiffness, weakness and loss of balance due to dysfunction in the muscles, bones, joints, nerves, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and spinal discs. They also help in the rehabilitation of patients following orthopaedic surgery or interventions.

The refurbishment works included an aesthetical upgrade of the various rooms and facilities, an overhaul of the electricity set-up and new vinyl flooring.

A new musculoskeletal gym allows physiotherapists to guide patients through exercise and mobility programmes while improved and enlarged treatment areas now allow for the treatment of patients in increased comfort. Additional single treatment rooms allow for the treatment sessions to be held in total privacy when required. The refurbishment has also provided new spaces for training and information sessions, which were not available before.

Nadine Delicata, executive director of Steward Malta said the facilities had not been changed since acute services were transferred from St Luke’s Hospital to Mater Dei in 2007.

"The improvement in clinical and staff areas will serve the department well as an interim solution until the new rehabilitation hospital is built and commissioned. I take this opportunity to thank all service users and staff for their patience and cooperation throughout the project, which was conducted in phases to minimise disruption to ongoing services.”