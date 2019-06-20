Works at the physiotherapy department at the now-closed St Luke’s Hospital will be completed by October following an agreement between US operators Steward Health Care and the nurses’ union.

The works on the run-down building, which physiotherapists say is in such a bad state that they cannot treat their patients properly, are set to start next week.

In comments to the Times of Malta yesterday, Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses president Paul Pace said that the time frames supplied by Steward were “acceptable”.

He confirmed that Steward had also committed to starting the works next Monday.

“We had a meeting with Steward who confirmed the works would commence on Monday and be completed by October,” Mr Pace said.

Situated at St Luke’s Hospital and run by Steward Health Care, the US company that took over the 30-year government concession to manage three hospitals, the outpatient physiotherapy department is the only one of its kind on the island. Some 75,000 patients are treated at the department every year. Despite this, the unit has not seen an upgrade in years, with the only treadmill there not working for months on end.

In recent months, the union had resorted to issuing directives that resulted in no new patients being treated at the department for weeks after the operator failed to deliver the promised timelines on works.

Asked whether, in light of the complaints in the past that Steward had failed to bring about change, the union was confident the time frames would be met, Mr Pace said that at this stage, the operator seemed committed.

“We have been provided with time frames that are broken up into five different phases. We also have a breakdown of the work that will be carried out on a week-by-week basis.

“Everything is very public and if the operators fail to complete the works by October, they will have to answer everyone, including the Health Ministry,” Mr Pace went on.

According to Mr Pace, Steward has engaged a number of contractors to carry out the works, including one that is foreign.

In a statement, Health Minister Chris Fearne “thanked” Steward’s team, led by Nadine Delicata.

According to Mr Fearne, the upgrade will allow for the introduction of new services for those with Parkinson’s as well as multiple sclerosis patients.