Piadina gluten-free wraps of the brand TerraSana are being recalled from the market since it may contain moulds between the wrap sheets.

The affected product comes in packs of six and weighs 130grams. The use by dates are April 26, June 16 and June 28.

The product is Italian and the lot numbers are: THT 26-4-2020, THT 14-6-2020, THT 28-6-2020.