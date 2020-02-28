One of Malta’s leading young musicians, Bernice Sammut Attard will give a piano recital at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Sunday. The programme will consist of works by Beethoven, Granados, Chopin, Schumann and Wagner/Liszt.

Sammut Attard, 19, is the winner of the Malta Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 competition and represented Malta in Edinburgh. She is currently in her second year of her Bachelor of Music degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow.

The musician has performed in many countries including the UK, Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan. In 2017, she was a finalist in the Chetham’s Bosendorfer competition and in the same year she was awarded second prize in the Malta International Music Competition together with an honourable mention prize in violin and joint third prize and joint best Maltese pianist in the Malta International Piano Competition.

The 70-minute concert is being held tomorrow at the Mediterranean Conference Centre at 7.30pm. For tickets and more information, call on 2559 5750 or visit www.mcc.com.mt