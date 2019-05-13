The Victoria International Arts Festival is taking place until July 15. Today at 8pm at Mgr G. Farrugia Hall at St George’s Basilica, Victoria, there will be a brass tubes and pianoforte recital performed by Jason Borg and Robert Buttigieg, Duncan Camilleri (trumpet), George Camilleri, Daniel Gauci and Joseph Gauci (euphonium), Antoine Micallef (tuba) and Francis James Camilleri (pianoforte), directed by Mark Gauci. Admission is free. For details on the festival programme, visit www.viaf.org.mt.
