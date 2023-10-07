Oscar Piastri claimed his maiden pole position ahead of team-mate Lando Norris as McLaren locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

The McLaren pair pushed runaway series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull down to third for a race in the evening that could see the Dutchman secure his third consecutive drivers’ title by finishing sixth or better.

It was the first front row lockout for McLaren since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix when the top positions were occupied by Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

“I’m feeling very happy,” said Piastri, a 22-year-old Australian rookie. “I might give the FIA five minutes to make sure I am actually on pole, but it was a good lap. I saw Lando on the big screen at the last corner make a mistake,so I’m happy to be here.

