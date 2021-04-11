Gasan Group’s Piazzetta Business Plaza development has been awarded the Planning Authority Award for Public Open Spaces. The award highlighted the quality of the design and the substantial impact made to the surrounding environment, both visually and in terms of usability.

The Piazzetta Business Plaza.

The brainchild of Gasan Group, and conceived by architects Martin Xuereb & Associates, the project focused on the redevelopment of this extensive historic seafront site in the heart of Sliema to create a unique mixed-use space incorporating 8,000 square metres of high-end office, with 1,000 square metres of public open space and 800 square metres of catering and retail spaces.

The catering and retail spaces surround and spill over the split level landscaped and pedestrianised piazza, which features two kiosks operated by Dr Juice and Starbucks and an Intersport retail unit. The entire development is also serviced by dedicated parking facilities.

The seafront site, formerly known as Piazza Għar il-Lembi, has a long and varied history, beginning life as a large private residence in the mid-19th century as well as being leased to the Royal Navy during World War II.

This project will create long-term social and economic benefit to Malta

The architects said: “The design of the new façade and split-level piazza stemmed and radiated from the curves, lines and geometry of the building’s 1920s façade, surrounding buildings and streets, which were designed to seamlessly link the functional requirements and activities of each zone to create distinct yet similar spaces, such as the quieter pedestrian piazza on the upper level and the busier commercial outlets below.

The project ties in the classical design of the building and proportions with contemporary materials to create a subtle blend of old and new. From the flowing fountains and railings to the paving placement, geometry and marriage of materials, all the elements across the project blend to create a harmonious symphony, which links everything around it.”

The luxurious interior design.

The Piazzetta Business Plaza is owned and managed by the Gasan Group, a key player in some of Malta’s largest and most prestigious property developments. Its redevelopment is the latest example in the Gasan Group’s century-old commitment to a responsible and socially-conscious approach, priding itself in consistently delivering a positive contribution to Malta on both an economic and social level.

Mark Gasan, chief executive, Gasan Group of Companies commented: “On behalf of the group, we are proud that the major redevelopment of the historic Piazzetta site has been recognised with this award.

This project will create long-term social and economic benefit to Malta, improving the local area for the benefit of the public and creating an iconic space in the heart of Sliema that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

For more information, contact info@gasan.com or visit https://piazzettabusinessplaza.com/.