SLIEMA WANDERERS 1

Piciollo 58

MOSTA 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS

R. Al Tumi-7; J. Morales-6 (86 D. Vukovic), R. Schiavi-6, M. Scerri-6, E. Agius-6, J. Engerer-6 (88 M. Davis), M. Piciollo-6.5 (90 G. Aquilina), O. Bethancourt-6, M. Beerman-6, J. Goncalves-5, V. Berisha-6.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6; R. Briffa-6; W. Donkin-6 (63 D. Antwi), C. Ememe-6, G. Acheampong-6, C. Failla-6 (85 M. Mifsud), B. Diarra-6, T. Farrugia-6 (68 J. Bezzina), R. Morisco-6, S. Akinbule-6.5, R. Ekani-6.

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Scerri, Acheampong, Bethancourt.

BOV Player of the Match Rashed Al Tumi (Sliema Wanderers).

Matteo Piciollo scored the all-important goal for Sliema Wanderers midway through the second half to hand Noel Turner’s side their third win of the season.

The Wanderers’ hopes of staying up might have not increased but this win proved Sliema’s willingness to fight until the end to salvage their Premier League status.

Mosta, on their part, will rue their missed chances throughout the game as they failed to leapfrog Sirens into second place.

While Sliema remain bottom, they move on the 15-point mark while Mosta stay on 25 with four games left.

