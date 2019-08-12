A Maltese boat charter company is trying to make an ecological difference by offering a one-hour sunset boat ride for two to those bringing them a plastic bottle filled with cigarette butts picked up from the streets.

Dragut Charters, the company that came up with the initiative, posted a video on their Facebook page advertising the initiative. They said they were willing to offer a bottle of Prosecco and a one-hour charter outside the Valletta walls, to “keep the sea as clean as it deserves”.

Each cigarette butt takes about 400 years to decompose, and according to a recent study if left in grass and soil it can harm nearby plant growth.

Furthermore, the chemicals found in one cigarette butt can leach out and contaminate some 7.5 litres of water within one hour.

How to participate:

To claim the boat ride and the Prosecco, you have to film yourself picking up cigarette butts from the street or the beach.

The video must then be posted on Facebook with the hashtag #inhobbulilmalta, tagging Dragut Charters, Malta.

An appointment for the "romantic sunset boat ride" is then set and the butt-filled plastic bottle is exchanged for a bottle of Prosecco.