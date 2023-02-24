England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton to end speculation over a move to a Premier League rival.
The 28-year-old, approaching the last 12 months of his contract, had been linked with a move to Tottenham among other clubs but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park, even though the contract has not yet been signed.
Pickford — a £30 million ($36 million) signing from Sunderland in 2017 — has made more than 200 appearances for Everton and new manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve.
