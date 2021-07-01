England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has silenced his critics at Euro 2020, proving an impressive last line of defence for a side yet to concede a goal as they prepare for a quarter-final against Ukraine.

England’s first success against the Germans in a knockout match for 55 years was secured by late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley on Tuesday.

But it was the much-maligned Pickford who laid the foundation for the 2-0 win that secured a last-eight clash in Rome on Saturday.

The 27-year-old saved Timo Werner’s first-half effort by taking up the perfect position to block his shot, then acrobatically tipped over Kai Havertz’s fierce strike soon after the interval.

