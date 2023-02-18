Carnival celebrations got into full swing in Valletta on Saturday, with the annual celebration adding a dollop of colour to the capital city.

The event officially began on Friday and will run until Tuesday.

Saturday morning’s events focused on the children’s carnival, with a competitive dance show in St George’s Square.

A parade of floats and grotesque masks will run throughout the day, ending along Republic Street in the evening.

A selection of photos from Saturday's carnival celebrations.

Events continue in the afternoon with the Qarċilla, a historic carnival tradition focused on poetic farce that was first performed more than 250 years ago, in 1760. It has been revived in recent years by Heritage Malta.

This year’s Qarċilla is directed by Joseph Galea and penned by Ċikku l-Poplu.

And in the evening, the day’s carnival celebrations will end with the Triton Ball, a DJ-led celebration in Tritons Square.

On Sunday, carnival floats will parade around all of Valletta’s main streets, starting from Floriana at the Granaries at 10am and then into Castille Square, Marchant’s Street, Archbishop Street, Republic Street and Freedom Square.

Dance competitions in St GHeorge’s Square will run throughout the morning and then again from 3pm in the afternoon.

A full schedule of events is available at festivals.mt.