The most sombre feast in the Christian calendar is being celebrated on Friday with the traditional seven visits, pilgrimages, processions, band marches, exhibitions including in private homes, and also food.

The celebrations started on Thursday evening with many heading to the Salib tal-Għolja in Siġġiewi for their annual pilgrimage.

Hundreds of others united in a night walk from Mellieħa to Floriana raising funds for Puttinu Cares.

Traditional edible goods from the prisons. Video: Jonathan Borg

In the seven visits, people, often in groups visit seven sepulchres in different churches, and pray in adoration.

Many hawkers set up stalls outside churches selling the traditional Qagħaq tal-Appostli. On Friday morning, people were also queuing for these outside the prisons, to buy the qagħaq specially baked by the inmates.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Chris Sant Fournier Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg