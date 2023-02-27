Up to quite recently, public religious functions claimed the lion’s share of popular pageantry in Malta. Well-honed and perfectly manicured by repetition through the ages, they attracted the masses in a double role – of spectators and participants. They distilled mysticism in perfectly choreographed scenarios that would have put the most adroit stage director to shame. For believers, they acted as vehicles from the temporal to the eternal.

The solemn coronation of the ‘Bambina’ on September 4, 1921. Popular participation at the blessing of the cross on the new dome of Żabbar parish church, on March 18, 1928. Photo: Micallef

The mesmerising secret of the success of Catholic liturgy, in my view is, at least partly, to be found in the fact that religious ceremonial is made to capture all the senses. There is concurrently great music for the ears, paintings, marbles, precious metals, rich vestments, flickering candles for the eyes, incense and flowers for scent, the Eucharist and holy oils for taste, ritual embraces, kissing of rings, flagellation, genuflections and prostrations for the touch. The ritual makes sure that none of the body’s sensory activity remains idle or unchallenged.

The relic of the arm of St Francis Xavier was brought to Malta in 1924. Here is the procession on June 1.

From this summary review I am excluding processions, which may form the subject of a separate feature. Included are solemn functions, like the coronations of holy icons, ‘taking of possession’ by bishops, funerary ceremonies for pontiffs, celebrations of patron saints, important congresses, veneration of relics, inauguration of churches and monuments – all occasions for intense popular participation. My regret is that I had to restrict my choices in the most unforgiving manner, with so much to choose from.

A celebration, possibly of the feast of the patron saint, at St John’s Co-Cathedral, in the 1920s. A photo by Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar of the Cappella Ardente that was set up in St John’s Co-Cathedral on the occasion of the death of pope Benedict XV in 1922. Solemn ‘taking of possession’ of the Maltese diocese by bishop Michael Gonzi on May 22, 1944.

The impressive popularity of these events translated in the constant issue of ‘real photographic’ postcards during the pre-war period. They must have served an avid market, as many of the leading photographic publishers – Chretien, Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar, Giuseppe Cassar, The Grand Studio, Ellis and others all tried to grab a share of the pie.

Bishop Mauro Caruana ‘taking possession’ of the diocese in Mdina on April 14, 1915. The cortège of the Confraternity of Mercy, in Valletta on the occasion of the execution of Nazareno Abela on February 1, 1927. Photo: The Grand Studio The coronation of the ancient icon of our lady of Damascus on October 15, 1931.

All photos from the author’s collection.

