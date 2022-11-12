Most cultures, however distant from each other or antithetical, celebrate birth and death. The passage from life to afterlife, from existence to non-being, has, from time immemorial, been seen as a milestone requiring special status and concern. For agnostics, death represents the end of a short journey, for believers, the beginning of an eternal one.
Virtually every society contemplates with utmost aversion the summary ditching of a human corpse. The presence in Malta of organised cemeteries in Punic, Roman and medieval times, often with elaborate ledger stones and grave furniture, witness the centrality of death in the thread of Maltese history.
We don’t know much about the funerary rituals of the early inhabitants of the island but believe it would be safe to assume that each age had some rites and dignified ceremonial to say the final goodbye. They solemnised the hope, if not the belief, in a future.
From my collections, I am selecting a representative set of images of funerals since photography started in the 1840s – from grand affairs of state, like celebrations of a monarch’s or a pope’s death, to the passing of anonymous soldiers and sailors, away from their homes and families; from powerful ministers to victims mowed out of existence by political violence, funerals at sea and village farewells, all accompanied by varying degrees of pomp and pageantry, sometimes by leaden and mournful music, always by prayers, blessings, invocations, solemn tolling of bells and tributes of flowers, as emotive and transient as life itself.
