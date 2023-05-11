Shopfronts – il-vetrina, l-armatura – have always been the visible faces of any retail business. After World War II, the materials used to construct them started getting more varied – metal, mostly aluminium, tiles, mosaic, marble, with neon signage or floodlighting. A new art also evolved – the professional shopwindow dresser, mostly striving to entice passing trade or shoppers.

Collis & Williams, 300, Kingsway Mizzi’s Dispensary, 278, Kingsway

Nothing like that before the war. Almost all shopfronts would be in timber – painted, if soft woods; polished or varnished if in hardwood. The lettering of the signs differed – either rendered in a contrasting colour or, the more sophisticated, in gold mirrored glass. Or, profiled in transparent glass laid over crushed gold tinsel. It is said a lot of discarded toffee wrappers went into this lettering.

Victoria Bank Malta, 54, Kingsway

Any business that had been authorised by royalty to style itself ‘By Appointment To…’ would also proudly include the regal coat of arms as part of the promotion.

If the Duke of Buckingham shopped here, you might as well give us a try.

D.G. Anastasi & Sons, 281, Kingsway. Photo: Richard Ellis Photography

The shelving facing the public road, again, appeared entirely different from today’s. Most traders crammed as many of the items on sale, for public viewing. You have it? Flaunt it. That resulted in distracting clutter. They tried to counteract the reputation Maltese shops had acquired with foreigners – that of being frequently out of stock. ‘It’s on order. We’re expecting it next fortnight.’

V. Marich & Co., 44, Palace Square. Photo: Rirchard Ellis Photography M. Muscat, 270, Kingsway. Photo: Richard Ellis Phorography P. Carabott, 17, Merchants Street. Courtesy of Andrew Alamango

I have chosen to illustrate some of the more iconic antique shopfronts in Valletta, those which identified with the ethos of the city, like Blackley’s confectionery, Saccone & Speed, A la Ville de Lyons, Wembley’s, Marich tobacconists and some others. A few have, thankfully, outlived the cravings for modernity. The survivors are protected by law.

Jerome Saccone & James Speed & Co. Ltd, 20, South Street Francis Meli, 50D, Kingsway J. Zorzy & Son, 257, Kingsway

All photos from the author’s collection.