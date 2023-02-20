Valletta was awash with colour over the weekend as Carnival was held in some of the finest weather seen for years in a carnival weekend.

Some costumes were very elaborate.

The ordinary became extraordinary as fun and frolic reigned in the streets, with many people wearing colourful and sometimes elaborate costumes.

Thousands watched the defilé in the capital on Sunday afternoon and more are expected on Monday evening for a continuation of the dance show in St George's Square (from 5.30pm).

The popular grand finale will be held as usual in St Anne Street, Floriana, on Tuesday from 6pm featuring a parade of large carnival floats, bands and dancers rounded off from 7.30pn with Ballu Tritoni, a grand celebration at Tritons Square featuring various local DJs.

Carnival was also celebrated in various localities on Saturday and Sunday, with Nadur in Gozo being the strongest draw.

Bubbling fun. From the Bench. Jean de la Valette shares his pedestal. Oh King Charles... Republic Street, Valletta, was packed for the defile' on Sunday. Taking a close look at the dance show in St George's Square. Can I see? Colour everywhere. Those costumes must have overheated their wearers. Big drummer boy. Nadur Square was full of people on Saturday night. Quite a few characters turned up in Nadur. It's called recycling. Curly Curly. There's a hole in my bucket... All that glitters...