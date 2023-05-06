King Charles and his family have always had a connection with the Mediterranean island, with his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II having made Malta her home between 1949 and 1951 while she was still a princess.
Yet, King Charles’s first visit was in 1954 following a royal tour. Photos from that trip show the young prince in Marsa watching a Polo match and going on a seaside picnic.
The prince would go on to visit Malta periodically throughout his life, with pictures showing him on a speedboat during a holiday in 1969. In another, King Charles can be seen walking down Valletta’s iconic Republic Street with his sister, Princess Anne.
Charles was also in Malta for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2015, visiting with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who previously lived on the island when their eldest son was still a young child.
During their visit, King Charles visited the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa and a climate change discussion at the Golden Sands Hotel while the Queen Consort visited primary school children and war veterans.
The King’s most recent visit was in 2017, when he marked the 75th anniversary of Malta being awarded the George Cross.
That two-day visit included a meeting with then-prime minister Joseph Muscat and a visit to St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral as it was being restored.
Charles supported those restoration efforts through a “generous” but undisclosed donation.
In an address, he said the George Cross remained a symbol of what the Maltese people endured and their strength and fortitude.
